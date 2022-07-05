NerveNetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,766.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $141,766.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006880 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

