NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading 2.2% Higher

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.32. 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.