Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.21 on Tuesday, hitting 10.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.69. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.30 and a 52 week high of 20.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

