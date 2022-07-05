Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NURPF remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Tuesday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 1.08 and a 52-week high of 3.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

