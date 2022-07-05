NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Down 54.1% This Week

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $18,791.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.