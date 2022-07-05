New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $39.61

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $40.50. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 3,516 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.48. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $13,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 180,789 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

