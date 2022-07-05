New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.15. New Gold shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 49,845 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $729.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.