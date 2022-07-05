New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 23,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,153,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,026,448 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.