Newscrypto Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

