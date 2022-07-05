NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

