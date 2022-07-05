Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 151,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 123,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Nightfood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

