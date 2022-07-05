Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

