Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
