NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.89

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 41527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
