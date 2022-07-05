NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:NLSPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

