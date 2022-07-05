Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NOAH opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Noah has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Noah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Noah by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

