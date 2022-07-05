Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 9.80

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 178,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 34.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.