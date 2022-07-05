Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Down 9.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 25,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,716,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

