NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $73.30

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.30, but opened at $69.95. NovoCure shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.