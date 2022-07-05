Nsure.Network 1-Day Volume Tops $322,374.00 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $94,932.82 and $322,374.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

