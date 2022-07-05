NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.19 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00504783 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016053 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

