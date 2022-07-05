NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,790,000 after acquiring an additional 861,575 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,043 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

