Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

