Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. 378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 223,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.