Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NKG stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 11,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

