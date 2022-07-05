NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ NUZE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. NuZee has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 102.88% and a negative net margin of 461.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

