Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OAS traded down $12.35 on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 54,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,077. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 224.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.