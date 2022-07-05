Oddz Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $342,653.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00144367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.01031910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00089955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

