Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ONPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Oncology Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.