One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 1%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. 516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

