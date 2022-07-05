Ontology Trading Down 5.2% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $202.32 million and $14.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00086744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00272380 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

