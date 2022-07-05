Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $91,418,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Open Text by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,375. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

