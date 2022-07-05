ORAO Network Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded 128% higher against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $305,035.18 and approximately $190,824.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00144429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00900127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016475 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

