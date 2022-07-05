Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 15,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $4.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

