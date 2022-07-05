Orcam Financial Group Takes Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $3,690,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 26,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,351. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PL. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

