Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ORC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 78,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $518.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth $606,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 352,396 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 66.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth $93,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

