Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.68

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.68 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 2246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

