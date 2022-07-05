Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 103500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$80.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,936,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,314,864.90. Insiders bought 309,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,940 in the last three months.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

