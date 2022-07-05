Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.74.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

