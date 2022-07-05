Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 45,451 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,658,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $191,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 952.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

