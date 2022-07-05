Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 51,055 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ownership Capital B.V. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,055 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 4.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 2.14% of Bio-Techne worth $363,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.15. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,745. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.38. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.