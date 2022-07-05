Ownership Capital B.V. Trims Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. AppFolio comprises approximately 0.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.80% of AppFolio worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in AppFolio by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,004. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

APPF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.37. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,808. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 1.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

