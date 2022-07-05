Oxygen Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $252,647.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,158,695 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.