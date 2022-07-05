Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Acquired by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9,233.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 8,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,410. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

