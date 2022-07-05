Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.93

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 375182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

