Park Aerospace (PKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,301. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

