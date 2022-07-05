Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

