Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of PCX stock traded up $10.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.
