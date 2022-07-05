Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.64. 19,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 82,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Payfare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Payfare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$217.11 million and a P/E ratio of -13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

