Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.