Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,734 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up 2.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 743.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17.

